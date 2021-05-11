White House teams up with Uber, Lyft to provide free rides to vaccination clinics

The Biden administration is partnering with Uber and Lyft to coordinate free rides for people who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new program will launch in the next two weeks and run through July 4, according to a May 11 news release. Under the initiative, anyone going to a vaccination site to get vaccinated can schedule a ride through Uber or Lyft's apps, free of charge.

The ride-hailing companies will offer free rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites across the U.S. The initiative is part of President Biden's goal of getting 70 percent of the U.S. adult population vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4.

Uber and Lyft have made several moves over the past few months to help eliminate transportation barriers for those seeking vaccinations. In April, Uber integrated a vaccine feature within its app, which lets users book a vaccine appointment at Walgreens and schedule a ride all within the Uber app.

In December, Lyft partnered with Anthem and Epic on a campaign to provide 60 million rides for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

