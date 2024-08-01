NewYork-Presbyterian earns 8 Emmy nominations

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has garnered eight nominations for the 67th Annual New York Emmy Awards.

The health system picked up the nods for two commercial campaigns, three single-spot commercials, two short-form videos, and individual recognitions for the directing and editing of those videos. Topics included a day in the life of a doula and a first-of-its-kind "domino" heart valve transplant for infants.

"It's an honor to capture and tell NewYork-Presbyterian's amazing stories of incredible care and build loyalty to the brand," said Devika Mathrani, chief marketing and communications officer of NewYork-Presbyterian, in a July 26 statement. "I'm so thrilled that our team's skill, passion, and commitment have been recognized."

Other healthcare organizations up for New York Emmys in 2024 include New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, with three nominations each. The ceremony held by the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences takes place Oct. 26.