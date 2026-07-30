Texas hospital gets new name after 50 years

Methodist Health System’s Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas will be renamed Methodist Southwest Medical Center, effective Aug. 1.

The new name aligns with the geographic naming convention used across the system’s 12 other hospitals, by ownership and affiliation, according to a July 29 news release.

Methodist Charlton has served Southwest Dallas County for more than 50 years, growing from an 84-bed community hospital into a 314-bed facility.

Dallas-based Methodist Health System operates 13 hospitals across North Texas.

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