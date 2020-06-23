Maryland hospital wins 15 healthcare advertising awards

Clinton-based MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently received nine Healthcare Advertising Awards and six Aster Awards for its achievements in hospital advertising and outreach.

MedStar Southern Maryland was one of only six recipients of the Healthcare Advertising Awards' "Best in Show" honor that did not work with an external advertising agency.

A list of the hospital system's awards:

Healthcare Advertising Awards

Gold award for associate newsletter, Connections (Publication Internal)





Two silver awards for HEALTH magazine (Publication External) and Hospital Week Poster (Special Event)





two bronze awards for Connections (Newsletter) and Groundbreaking 2019 (Other)





Three merit awards for their Hospital Week banner (Other), Hospital Week poster (Special Event) and Hospital Week program (Special Event)

Aster Awards

Two gold awards for associate awards banquet program (Special Events) and Connections (Newsletter/Internal)





Two silver awards for HEALTH magazine (Magazine Publication) and Hospital Week schedule poster (Poster/Display)





Two bronze awards for groundbreaking invitation (Invitation) and nursing report (Annual Report)

