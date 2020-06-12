25 health system website taglines greeting visitors

As patients increasingly search for care online, especially during the pandemic, the first thing they see on hospital or health system websites may set the tone for their experience.

Here are the taglines front and center on health system websites from across the U.S.:

1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee): We're Here for You



2. Banner Health (Phoenix): We're here for you, from the comfort of home.



3. Brigham Health (Boston): Helping our patients and their families get back what matters most.



4. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): Quality Care Everywhere You Are



5. Cleveland Clinic: For Every Care in the World



6. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): Begin your journey to better health today.



7. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): How you move is why we're here. Now more than ever.



8. Houston Methodist: The Difference Between Practicing Medicine and Leading IT.



9. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Always Here for You.



10. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): The Numbers Tell Our Story: We're safe, So You're Safe



11. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Your health. Our cause.



12. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Our Strength is Yours



13. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): Safe. Trusted. Here for you.



14. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): Amazing Things Are Happening Here



15. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): Now more than ever, better medicine matters.



16. NYC Health+Hospitals (New York City): Thanks to our health care heroes, 6,888 COVID-19 patients have returned home.



17. NYU Langone (New York City): Your Health—In Your Hands



18. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia): Never Stop Believing You Can Be the Difference



19. Providence (Renton, Wash.): New Landscape. Same commitment.



20. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): We're Right There With You



21. UCLA Health (Los Angeles): Taking care of yourself helps keep all of LA healthy



22. UC San Diego Health: Get the Care You've Been Putting Off



23. UPMC (Pittsburgh): Get your health care back on schedule.



24. UCSF Health (San Francisco): Our doctors specialize in you



25. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health: World-Class care. Never Safer.

