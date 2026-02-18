Alabama health system launches new brand identity

Troy (Ala.) Regional Medical Center has rolled out new branding.

The health system unveiled a new logo and tagline — “Healthcare Close to Home” — developed with local marketing company Studio 207.

“The branding, I think, is more in line with other medical centers and hospital facilities in the region and across the nation,” Troy Regional CEO Rick Smith said in a video posted Feb. 17 to social media. “One of the things we talked to the board about during my interview was keeping healthcare close to home. That doesn’t mean that we’re everything to everybody, but the services we provide, we do extremely well.”