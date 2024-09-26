Adventist Health CEO appears on Dr. Drew's show

Kerry Heinrich, president and CEO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, appeared on Dr. Drew's TV show, "Health Uncensored."

Mr. Heinrich talked with celebrity physician Drew Pinsky, MD, about the latest innovations in healthcare and health equity.

"We know that social and economic factors define 80% of a person's health, while just 20% of health status is shaped by medical care," Mr. Heinrich said on the show. "Over the years, we've established programs across our system to proactively meet the needs of these community members — whether or not they are our patients."

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya also joined them on the episode, explaining how Adventist Health took great care of his mother, who had cancer, before he was even famous.

"Health Uncensored" airs on Fox Business and online.