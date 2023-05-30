7 hospitals rebranding

Seven hospitals have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since April 13:





Wichita, Kan.-based Wesley Healthcare rebranded its women's service lines as Wesley Women's Hospital.

Clarkston, Wash.-based Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus is shortening its name to TriState Health.

Somerset, Ky.-based Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital rebranded its behavioral health unit as the Springs at Lake Cumberland.

Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) hospital will rebrand as it restructures and leaves its parent company, West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne. The new name has not been unveiled yet.

Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital rebranded as Sturdy Health.