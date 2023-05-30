7 hospitals rebranding

Seven hospitals have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since April 13:
- Wichita, Kan.-based Wesley Healthcare rebranded its women's service lines as Wesley Women's Hospital.
- Clarkston, Wash.-based Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus is shortening its name to TriState Health.
- Somerset, Ky.-based Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital rebranded its behavioral health unit as the Springs at Lake Cumberland.
- Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) hospital will rebrand as it restructures and leaves its parent company, West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne. The new name has not been unveiled yet.
- Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital rebranded as Sturdy Health.
- Los Angeles County Medical Center (LAC + USC) rebranded as Los Angeles General Medical Center.
- The Children's Hospital of San Antonio (Texas) changed its name to Christus Children's.