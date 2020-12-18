7 hospitals, healthcare organizations seeking marketing execs
Seven healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Apple is seeking a public relations manager for its Fitness+ division.
- The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center is seeking a director of marketing and communications.
- Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.) is seeking a director of marketing and communications.
- UMass Memorial Health Care (Worcester, Mass.) is seeking a chief communications officer.
- Kentfield Hospital San Francisco is seeking a chief marketing officer.
- Vibra Hospital of Denver (Thorton, Colo.) is seeking a chief marketing officer.
- Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a chief marketing officer.
