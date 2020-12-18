7 hospitals, healthcare organizations seeking marketing execs

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Seven healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Apple is seeking a public relations manager for its Fitness+ division.

  2. The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center is seeking a director of marketing and communications.

  3. Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.) is seeking a director of marketing and communications.

  4. UMass Memorial Health Care (Worcester, Mass.) is seeking a chief communications officer.

  5. Kentfield Hospital San Francisco is seeking a chief marketing officer.

  6. Vibra Hospital of Denver (Thorton, Colo.) is seeking a chief marketing officer.

  7. Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a chief marketing officer.

More articles on digital marketing: 
5 healthcare marketing execs share the message they'd like patients to hear as 2020 concludes
WHO, YouTube launch PSA on fighting COVID-19 fatigue this holiday season
5 healthcare marketing execs share their digital strategy for 2021

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars