Tampa General launches ‘Give It to Me Straight, Doc’ podcast

Tampa, Fla.-based Tampa General Hospital has launched a new video podcast aimed at helping consumers better understand the U.S. healthcare system and make more informed decisions about their care.

The podcast, “Give It to Me Straight, Doc,” features conversations with clinicians, researchers and faculty from the academic medical community and is hosted by veteran healthcare reporter Anjalee Khemlani. New episodes will be released twice a month, according to a Feb. 9 news release.

The podcast is designed to address the confusion many Americans face when navigating healthcare and uses real-life examples and straightforward discussions to provide practical guidance for patients. The series is produced in partnership with Parker Street, a digital creative agency affiliated with WFLA-TV in Tampa, Fla.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, the WFLA News Channel 8 streaming app, TGH.org and Tampa General’s social media channels.