Cleveland Clinic becomes official healthcare provider of PGA Tour

Cleveland Clinic and the PGA Tour have entered a long-term partnership aimed at expanding health, wellness and performance services for professional golfers.

Under the agreement, Cleveland Clinic will serve as the official healthcare provider for the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions and will also act as the tour’s performance partner. The multiyear deal will run through 2032, according to a Feb. 10 news release.

Beginning this season, Cleveland Clinic clinicians and performance experts will be integrated into the PGA Tour’s traveling Player Performance Center, which moves with the tour throughout the year. The partnership is described as a first-of-its-kind effort designed to provide consistent medical care and wellness services across multiple tour events.

The partnership will also leverage the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, a 210,000-square-foot facility set to open in 2027. Cleveland Clinic said the center will offer advanced testing, high-tech training equipment and clinical teams spanning specialties including nutrition, psychology and genetics, and will use analytics and artificial intelligence to study factors influencing human performance.