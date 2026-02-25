4 recent health system chief marketing leadership moves

Health systems are doubling down on brand strategy, consumer experience and enterprise growth in 2026, and recent chief marketing and communications leadership changes reflect how central the role has become to competitive positioning.

Here are chief marketing and communications leadership moves Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 7.

February:

Nisha Morris was promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.





Karen Stuerenberg joined Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health as vice president of communications and chief communications officer.

January: