4 recent health system chief marketing leadership moves

Health systems are doubling down on brand strategy, consumer experience and enterprise growth in 2026, and recent chief marketing and communications leadership changes reflect how central the role has become to competitive positioning.
Here are chief marketing and communications leadership moves Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 7.
February:
- Nisha Morris was promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.
- Karen Stuerenberg joined Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health as vice president of communications and chief communications officer.
January:
- Peter Hull was named enterprisewide chief communications and marketing officer of The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. In this role, he will also be responsible for communications and marketing strategy for MUSC Health.
- Mike Yost retired as chief marketing officer of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health after joining the now-16-hospital system in 2009.