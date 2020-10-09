6 recently launched healthcare campaigns that used celebrities

Celebrity spokespeople have been used by retail marketers for ages, but they also could be helpful tools healthcare marketers can employ to better connect with targeted patient populations.

Here are five recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns that featured celebrities:

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched an extension of its "You Know Where to Go" campaign, utilizing the voice of Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis.



St. Louis-based Ascension Health aired ads featuring former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to increase awareness about the importance of pediatric care.



Allergan, a subsidiary of pharma giant AbbVie, tapped actress Malin Ackerman to promote its new body contouring portfolio.



The CDC's "You Will See Me" campaign featured several prominent Black celebrities who encouraged mask-wearing among their community, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and musician Questlove.



AstraZeneca rolled out video ads featuring celebrity fitness trainer Bob Harper, who discussed the fear heart attack survivors feel about a potential second episode.



Telehealth company Hims & Hers tapped pop star Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, to boost brand awareness.

