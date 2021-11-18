5 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Listen
Here are five ad campaigns launched in the last four weeks by health systems, governments and a retail pharmacy chain.
- CVS Health launched a $25 million ad campaign to show how its products and services can make a healthy lifestyle more attainable.
- Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare rolled out a new branding campaign built around the phrase "Innovative for Life."
- NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City launched its "Stay Amazing" marketing campaign to encourage New Yorkers to be proactive about their health by seeking care at the health system.
- First lady Jill Biden, EdD, began leading a campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children.
- Maine revealed its plan to launch a public service campaign to promote the value and importance of work in healthcare with the goal of recruiting more people, especially young adults, into the industry.