5 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Here are five ad campaigns launched in the last four weeks by health systems, governments and a retail pharmacy chain.

CVS Health launched a $25 million ad campaign to show how its products and services can make a healthy lifestyle more attainable.



Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare rolled out a new branding campaign built around the phrase "Innovative for Life."



NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City launched its "Stay Amazing" marketing campaign to encourage New Yorkers to be proactive about their health by seeking care at the health system.



First lady Jill Biden, EdD, began leading a campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children.



Maine revealed its plan to launch a public service campaign to promote the value and importance of work in healthcare with the goal of recruiting more people, especially young adults, into the industry.