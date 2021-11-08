3 ways the White House is promoting pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

Listen
First lady Jill Biden, EdD, is leading a campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for young children, according to The Hill.
Three things to know:
- The nationwide effort began Nov. 8 when Dr. Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, visited Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va. The location was chosen because it was the first school to administer the polio vaccine, in 1954.
- The campaign will encourage schools nationwide to set up pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The White House is urging districts to use American Rescue Plan funds to establish the clinics and find people to administer the vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, according to CBS News.
- HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, EdD, on Nov. 8 sent a letter to school superintendents and principals outlining ways to promote pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, according to CBS News. The letter encouraged vaccination clinics at schools, Q&As with pediatricians and disseminating reliable information about vaccines.