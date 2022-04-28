5 recent healthcare marketing campaigns

Here are five healthcare marketing campaigns launched since April 14.

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging company, launched a Spanish and English language chatbot to help spread reliable information about COVID-19 and the safety of vaccines. WhatsApp partnered with the California Department of Public Health to launch the free tool, which is intended to help combat COVID-19 misinformation, particularly in the state's Latino community.



Children's Hospital Los Angeles selected three winners of its VaxUp Challenge, a program designed to test, generate and scale creative outreach ideas to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in children and teens disproportionately affected by the virus. The three winning teams will receive $75,000 each to further develop their programs and pilot them in Los Angeles County.



Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health launched a program to improve awareness about organ donation access and transplantation in underserved communities. The project provides educational content to improve awareness about the need for organ donations from underserved communities, as well as inform patients in those communities about health interventions that may help them avoid end-stage organ failure and a transplant.



Oprah Winfrey partnered with the Smithsonian Channel to expose racial disparities in healthcare through a new industry campaign and documentary. Ms. Winfrey will serve as executive producer of the documentary, which will examine how people of color suffer from substandard healthcare in the U.S. The subsequent yearlong campaign will include a digital series and bring together affected communities, medical and nursing schools, healthcare workers, and policymakers to collaborate in finding a solution to inequities.



Renton, Wash.-based Providence launched a digital hub to showcase positive stories about its caregivers and partner organizations making a difference in the lives of others. Providence plans to keep adding more stories to the digital hub and welcomes other health systems to join the initiative.