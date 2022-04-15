Oprah jumps into healthcare with Smithsonian Channel partnership aimed at reducing care inequities

Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to expose racial disparities in healthcare through a new industry campaign and documentary, according to ABC News.

The Color of Care campaign aims to create a solution toward health equity and will follow the May 1 premiere of Ms. Winfrey's The Color of Care documentary.

Ms. Winfrey will serve as executive producer of the documentary that examines how people of color suffer from substandard healthcare in the United States, an issue highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The subsequent yearlong campaign will include a digital series and bring together affected communities, medical and nursing schools, healthcare workers, and policymakers to collaborate in finding a solution to the discussed inequities.

"The COVID crisis has exposed gross inequalities in our healthcare system which, if left unaddressed, will again disproportionately impact people of color during the next health emergency," said James Blue III, the head of the Smithsonian Channel. "This campaign will work to address these inequalities."