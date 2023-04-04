5 health systems undergoing rebrands

Five hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Feb. 15:

Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is changing its name to UNC Health Pardee as part of the move to better reflect its affiliation with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.



Gardnerville, Nev.-based Carson Valley Medical Center is rebranding as Carson Valley Health as it undergoes a $29.3 million expansion project.



Salinas (Calif.) Valley Memorial Healthcare System changed its name to Salinas Valley Health.



Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center rebranded to MUSC Health Orangeburg due to its partnership with Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health.



Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital unveiled a new brand identity to reflect its affiliation with Boston-based Mass General Brigham. The rebrand consisted of a new logo and new entrance signs.