Tampa General aggregates data-reporting for 51 hospitals in COVID-19 data exchange

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital tapped IT software and services provider BMC to automate reporting among the 51 Florida hospitals participating in the statewide COVID-19 data exchange.

Tampa General will serve as the data aggregator for the 51 hospitals in the COVID-19 Florida West Coast Regional Data Exchange, which shows real-time data from the organizations, including the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 and resources available at each hospital.

Tampa General will use BMC products to automate the aggregation, analytics and reporting of COVID-19 operational insights faster. Clinical data through the exchange is now available up to five hours earlier than before the tools were implemented, according to the Oct. 19 news release.

Tampa General also is using BMC products to support multiple dashboards, which provide a near real-time view of test results, patient status, personal protective equipment and intensive care unit capacity.

