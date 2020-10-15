'It kills me that we're in this situation': Connecticut late to launch healthcare information exchange

Connecticut is set to roll out its statewide health information exchange this fall after years of setbacks and faulty launches, Hartford Business Journal reported.

The network will create a single repository of medical data that any healthcare provider involved in a patient's care can access, which will reduce preventable medical errors and duplicate services by giving providers a fuller picture of patients' medical histories. The system collects data from hospitals, laboratories, physician practices, radiology offices and community organizations.

The healthcare information exchange is expected to launch in November, according to Hartford Business Journal. Connecticut is one of the last states in the country to establish a healthcare information exchange.

"Connecticut would have been in a lot better place if we had an operating [healthcare information exchange]," Allan Hackney, the state's health information technology officer, told Hartford Business Journal. "It kills me that we're in this situation."

