HHS funnels $8M into maternal health data collection effort

The Office on Women's Health, a division of HHS, has inked an $8 million deal with healthcare improvement company Premier to establish a maternal health data network of at least 200 hospitals.

By launching the network, OWH seeks to improve maternal and infant health by assessing the effectiveness that various interventions can have on their health outcomes. Insights gathered from the data will inform researchers to help them create actionable measures to reduce maternal and infant health disparities, which disproportionately affect Black, Indigenous and rural women.

"HHS is committed to making the United States one of the safest countries in the world for women to give birth," Adm. Brett Giroir, MD, HHS' assistant secretary for health, said in an Oct. 15 news release. "Through this commitment, we will leverage near real time maternal and infant health data to inform policy and programs."

This deal furthers HHS' Improving Maternal Health in America Initiative and will provide policymakers with the data they need to implement evidence-based actions to improve maternal and infant health outcomes.

More articles on data analytics:

Computer error to blame for inaccurate hospital bed data, South Dakota says

4 lessons pandemic taught nation's 1st chief data scientist

'It kills me that we're in this situation': Connecticut late to launch healthcare information exchange

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.