FBI joins response to cyberattack at University of Mississippi Medical Center

Specialized FBI teams are onsite at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson as the organization continues to respond to a cyberattack that began Feb. 19.

In a Facebook post, the organization said its medical teams and federal authorities are assisting as the attack has taken down its IT systems, including its Epic EHR, and disrupted its phone systems and ability to send and receive emails.

“At this time, it is still unknown the extent of the infiltration or how long it will take to return to regular operations,” the medical center wrote.

Its hospitals and emergency departments continue to provide care amid the incident, and the organization said it has begun alerting other hospitals that it can again receive transfers of patients needing a higher level of care.

An off-site vendor is currently sending patients emails, texts and calls about UMMC clinic closures and other communications while the EHR system remains down.

The cyberattack prompted the medical center to close its clinic locations Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.