University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson is responding to a cyberattack that has taken its IT systems offline.

In a Feb. 19 Facebook post, the medical center said its IT systems are down, including access to its Epic EHR system.

As a result, all University of Mississippi Medical Center clinic locations statewide are closed.

“Outpatient and ambulatory surgeries and imaging appointments are canceled and will be rescheduled,” the hospital said in the post. “Hospital services are continuing for our patients using downtime procedures.”