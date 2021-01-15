Intermountain earns patent for clinical analytics methodology to standardize outcomes

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Empiric Health received a patent for clinical analytics methodology.

Intermountain developed a clinically driven program, ProComp, to focus on reducing outcomes variation for similar surgical procedures. The health system's clinicians built the program to make their team more aware of surgical procedure variations and the overall cost of care.

The new patent covers methods and processes to identify clinically similar patient cohorts. Physicians then review the data of similar patients for a better comparison of outcomes, which could improve clinical decision-making and outcomes overall.

The patent is licensed to Empiric Health, a clinical analytics company Intermountain formed with Oxeon in 2017 to commercialize the ProComp product. More than 100 hospitals and eight health systems use the technology.

