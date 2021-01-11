Missouri county health department missing 2 months of flu data

Missouri's Jefferson County Health Department has not received the flu data it needs for its state reporting system since November, according to a Jan. 10 Leader report.

The health department said the reporting problem is the result of issues at some urgent care centers in the area. As a result, the department has not issued a flu report since Nov. 21, 2020.

"We've gotten a few cases from some of our other providers throughout the area, but the ones we're having some reporting issues with are actually a couple of our biggest reporters," Sara Wilton, epidemiologist at the county's health department, told the publication.

Ms. Wilton said the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the flu reporting delay since providers' priorities are stretched.

