HHS needs to create centralized website for COVID-19 data, GAO says

The Government Accountability Office wants HHS and federal agencies to be more transparent about COVID-19 data on race, ethnicity and infections at nursing homes, according to a March 31 Politico report.

To do this, the GAO said HHS should create a centralized website for COVID-19 data from the CDC and other federal sources, the publication reports. The CDC has been tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths as well as vaccine distribution and equity efforts.

HHS has been spearheading tracking efforts on testing, hospitalization trends and supplies such as personal protective equipment, however, a centralized location for COVID-19 data "could improve the federal government's communication with the public" about the pandemic, the GAO said, according to the report.

In its March 31 report, the GAO also recommended the government collect data on nursing home vaccination rates and make the information publicly available to boost transparency and improve immunization efforts at those facilities.

