Health data startup Truveta, backed by big-name health systems, brings on 2 new execs

Truveta, a new healthcare data analytics startup formed by 14 U.S. health systems, recently named Lisa Gurry as COO and Dave Heiner as chief policy officer and general counsel, according to a March 30 news release.

The founding health systems, which include Trinity Health, Northwell Health and Tenet Health, partnered to launch Truveta in February. Truveta will serve as a comprehensive, de-identified data platform that pools clinical and population information from the 14 participating organizations, so researchers can come up with stronger analyses of medical conditions and treatment therapies.

Ms. Gurry will serve as Truveta's COO. She previously worked at Microsoft for more than 20 years including as general manager of strategy for Microsoft Store and senior director, and head of public relations for Windows and marketing strategy, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Mr. Heiner previously served as vice president and deputy general counsel at Microsoft, where he oversaw antitrust, privacy, accessibility and telecommunications. He also co-founded Microsoft's internal AI advisory board, which developed Microsoft's AI principles relating to fairness, reliability, privacy and transparency. Mr. Heiner currently serves as board chairman at Pro Bono Net, a national nonprofit organization focused on improving access to the justice system.

