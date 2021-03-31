US, 13 other countries question data in WHO's COVID-19 origins report

The U.S. joined 13 other nations in releasing a statement March 30 raising "concerns" with a recent report from the World Health Organization about the origins of COVID-19.

"We voice our shared concerns that the international expert study on the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples," the countries said in the joint statement.

The WHO released a 120-page report March 30 that analyzes the source of the virus. While the report did not reach a definitive conclusion, it found that the virus likely transferred from animals to humans, The Hill reports. The WHO said it is continuing its research and not ruling out any hypotheses about the virus' origins, according to the report.

When asked if China had cooperated enough with the report, White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing March 30 said: "They have not been transparent, they have not provided underlying data, that certainly doesn't qualify as cooperation."

In addition to the U.S., the statement was signed by Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, South Korea, Slovenia and the United Kingdom.

