Cleveland Clinic applies EHR data, analytics to COVID-19 research initiative

Cleveland Clinic is establishing an emerging pathogens research center that will use data analytics from patient medical records to support the development of new treatments and vaccines.

The Center for Global and Emerging Pathogens Research will be part of Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center, which is opening soon in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The center's researchers will work closely with Cleveland Clinic BioRepository, gaining access to a database of patient tissues and EHRs. The research team will partner with drug developers at Lerner Research Institute's Center for Therapeutics Discovery to analyze the data and use insights to create treatment therapies for diseases such as COVID-19, AIDS and pathogenic influenza.

Cleveland Clinic Populations Health Research Center experts will also use the database to assess socioeconomic factors that impact infection risk and outcomes.

Cleveland Clinic created a research registry of almost 10,000 patients tested for COVID-19. The health system plans to combine the data with EHR data so researchers can sort through the information to contribute to other studies, such as developing tools to predict COVID-19 risk outcomes in patients.

