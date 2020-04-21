Oracle gives COVID-19 data analytics platform to HHS: 5 things to know

Oracle donated an online platform to collect real-time medical data on COVID-19 to HHS.



Five key details:



1. Oracle has a previous partnership with HHS, and donated its Therapeutic Learning System to the government agency on April 20.



2. Oracle's Therapeutic Learning System is a secure web portal that gathers crowd-sourced, real-time information from doctors and clinicians about how patients respond to COVID-19 treatment.



3. HHS is seeking physicians and clinicians to report on their work and provide data through the portal here. Patients can also use the portal to self-report from home.



4. The portal can provide analysis about what works and what doesn't, as well as analytics on patient demographics including age, underlying health conditions and symptoms.



5. Oracle will not own the data.



