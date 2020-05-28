Ransomware attack affects 13,146 patients' info at Alaska surgical practice: 4 details

Palmer, Alaska-based Mat-Su Surgical Associates reported a ransomware attack that affected thousands of patients' information.

Four things to know:

1. The practice discovered March 16 that some of its files were encrypted and it was unable to access its network system. MSA worked with a forensic investigation team to determine that an unauthorized individual may have gained access to files stored on the system, which included protected health information of current and former patients at MSA and Valley Surgical Associates.

2. The investigators could not identify all files that may have been viewed during the security incident.

3. MSA reported to HHS that 13,146 individuals were affected by the ransomware attack, which may have exposed patient names, addresses, Social Security numbers, diagnosis and treatment information. The breached system also included patients' health insurance information, test results and other information related to patient care.

4. MSA specializes in general surgery, endoscopy, advanced laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery.

More articles on cybersecurity:

15 ransomware operators that leak stolen data if they aren't paid

Former clinic administrator gets 4 years for stealing, selling patient information

Geisinger hospital employee unnecessarily accessed 800 patient records: 4 details





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.