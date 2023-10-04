Hospitals, health systems experiencing cybersecurity events

Here are seven hospitals and health systems dealing with cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since Sept. 7:

Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, based in Safford, Ariz., said its communication systems and information systems have been affected by a cybersecurity event.



Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care said it has experienced a ransomware attack. The ransomware group behind the attack, Black Cat/AlphV, is claiming to have stolen 6 terabytes of data, including the personal data of millions and videos of McLaren's work.



Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine said data for a limited number of its patients was compromised due to a breach at Nuance Communications, a healthcare artificial intelligence company owned by Microsoft that the health system works with.



An unauthorized party accessed systems at Oakdale, Calif.-based Oak Valley Hospital District and was able to gain access to files that contained patient data.



Patient data from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has been compromised as the health system's imaging vendor, DMS Health Technologies, experienced a data security incident between March 27 and April 24.



Patients of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health had their data compromised in the massive MOVEit hack that stole private information from millions of people across the globe.



Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health's imaging vendor, DMS Health Technologies, experienced a cybersecurity event that affected 1,500 of the health system's patients.