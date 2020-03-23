Hospital IT staff considered 'essential' by Department of Homeland Security

The Trump administration released a list of “essential employees” for various industries in its Coronavirus Guidance for America, which includes hospital IT staff.

“If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule,” the guidance reads.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency executes the Homeland Security’s responsibilities. The agency released the guidance on March 19 after being announced by President Donald Trump March 16.

Within the healthcare section, information technology and operational technology employees are listed as essential. Additionally, hospital employees that manage medical records have also been deemed essential.

The guidance does note that if the job functions of employees in the IT roles can be performed remotely then hospitals should make appropriate transitions for IT staff to work remotely.

Public health employees who compile, model, analyze and communicate information should continue to report to work as usual. Also, employees who perform cybersecurity functions and healthcare facilities are reported essential, as well as workers who are conducting research critical to the COVID-19 response.

To access a complete list, click here.

