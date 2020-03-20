Nevada health department adds data dashboard to COVID-19 information center

The Office of Analytics within Nevada's Department of Health and Human Services updated the state's online hub for information about the coronavirus pandemic to include a centralized, searchable database of the state's COVID-19 data.

The COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated daily to display the numbers of tests performed, positive and negative results and deaths. That data is further broken down by patients' age and gender, and users can choose to compare data based on testing location and test results.

"I am proud of our state's strong partnerships which allowed us to gather the data that the Office of Analytics has used to create this comprehensive tool," Melissa Peek-Bullock, Nevada's state epidemiologist, told CBS affiliate KTVN. "The COVID-19 Dashboard will provide much-needed updates and information on individuals who have been tested, which benefits all Nevada communities as we strive to mitigate the spread of this illness."

The dashboard is accessible through the Nevada Health Response Center website, which was launched March 12 to provide residents with accurate and up-to-date information and guidance about the pandemic.

More articles on data analytics:

Sentara Healthcare launches data platform on Microsoft Azure

Former senior FDA official joins board of Mount Sinai spinout

Siemens Healthineers launches clinical decision support platform: 3 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.