As employees turn remote, employers must up cybersecurity efforts

Many organizations are requiring employees to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, which has created opportunities for cybercriminals to hack into networks.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is encouraging organizations to adopt heightened cybersecurity efforts to mitigate the chances of an attack.

With organizations turning to telework, there are various cybersecurity considerations to be aware of, according to CISA. More vulnerabilities are being found in virtual private networks, as these networks typically operate on a 24/7 basis and organizations are less likely to update them with the latest security patches. Hackers have also increased the number of phishing emails being sent to teleworkers.

To combat the swarm of cyberattacks, organizations should consistently update VPNs, network infrastructure devices and other devices used to complete remote work. The CISA also recommends organizations alert employees to expect phishing attempts.

