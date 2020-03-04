Indiana hospital alerts 2,600 patients of human error data breach

Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health began notifying 2,610 Feb. 27 that a limited amount of their information may have been exposed in a mailing error.

Riverview Health partners with Priority Press to send notification letters to patients. On Jan. 14, the hospital discovered that the patient notification letters sent by Priority Press were delivered to the appropriate address but included the wrong patient name.

As a result, patients may have received letters intended to be sent to another individual. The letters were sent to patients on Jan. 6. The letter was notifying patients about a potential change to two primary care providers.

Riverside Health said the risk of patient information being compromised or misused is very low. The letters did not contain any Social Security numbers, financial information or bank account information.

Since the incident, Riverview Health is reviewing its methods for notifying patients and partnerships with mailing vendors.

