From hidden cameras to stealing PHI for unemployment ー 3 cyber incidents linked to employees

Hackers aren't always hidden away by international borders and anonymous identities. Sometimes employees' wrongdoing can transpire under a hospital's roof.
Here are three cybersecurity incidents linked to employees Becker's has reported in the last month:
- A former employee from Tampa (Fla.) General's urgent care was accused of taking photos of patients' driver's licenses and credit card information. The former employee allegedly took photos of three patients' information on their shift Sept. 9. The breach was discovered months later on Nov. 6.
- Two people have been charged for their alleged connection with a hidden camera that was discovered in an employee restroom at Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center. James Kelly, a former nurse, was fired from the hospital. Heather Tempest is still employed at the hospital, but has been removed from the schedule, a spokesperson told Becker's.
- A former employee at San Diego-based Scripps Health was arrested for allegedly stealing personal information from dying patients. The Justice Department claims Matthew Lombardo took the information in 2020 and passed it to others who used the information to claim unemployment benefits. The California health system terminated the part-time patient services specialist in April.