2 charged after camera found in New Hampshire hospital's staff bathroom

Manchester police have charged two Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center employees in connection with the discovery of recording equipment in a staff bathroom, according to a July 23 Boston25 News report.

Hospital officials said a pen camera was found in the bathroom of a nursing unit.

The Manchester Police Department determined the device belongs to James Kelly, 33, a nurse employed at the hospital, according to the report. Heather Tempest, 30, also a hospital employee, also is accused of being directly involved in the incident, Boston25 News reported.

Mr. Kelly was arrested July 18 and charged with attempted violation of privacy and falsifying physical evidence, the report said. Ms. Tempest was arrested July 14 and charged with criminal liability and falsifying physical evidence, the report said.

Both Mr. Kelly and Ms. Tempest were released on bail, the report said.

Catholic Medical Center CEO Alex Walker issued a statement regarding the incident:

"On behalf of CMC employees, I would like to thank Manchester Police for their dedication to this case. The trust we have in each other as colleagues, as well as the safety and comfort of our staff, are incredibly important to us all. We have appreciated the support and sensitivity [the Manchester Police Department] has shown our employees through this difficult incident," Mr. Walker said.

A spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's July 1 that at least one employee has been fired in connection to the investigation. The spokesperson told Becker's July 23 the hospital has no further comment.