New Hampshire hospital employee fired after hidden camera found in employee restroom

An employee at Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center has been fired after hospital officials said the employee allegedly placed a hidden camera in an employee restroom, according to a June 30 report by ABC-affiliate WMUR.

Hospital officials said a pen camera was found in the bathroom of a nursing unit.

A police investigation has been launched, but no further details are available, a Manchester Police Department spokesperson told the New Hampshire Union Leader.

"CMC takes this incident very seriously, with our primary concern being the welfare of our staff and hospital community," a spokesperson told Becker's. "The individual involved in this matter is no longer employed by CMC. Because this is both a personnel matter and a police investigation, we cannot comment further."