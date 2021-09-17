6 vendor cybersecurity breaches: 10 million patients, 200+ hospitals affected in last year

Listen
Six vendor's data breaches have exposed 9,970,368 patients and information from more than 200 hospitals and health systems in the last year.
Below are data breaches Becker's Hospital Review have recently covered, ranked by the number of patients affected.
- Accellion, a fire transfer vendor, fell victim to a nationwide data breach that has exposed at least 3,381,272 patients. At least 12 healthcare organizations have confirmed they were affected in the nationwide data breach of file transfer vendor Accellion in January.
- CaptureRx reported that there are 2,420,141 known victims affected by a ransomware attack in February and March. There are at least 22 hospitals and healthcare providers that have been affected by the breach.
- Blackbaud, a company that stores donor information, reported a data breach that affected 46 hospitals and health systems. At least 1,581,536 patients were exposed.
- Practicefirst Medical Management Solutions and PBS Medcode experienced a ransomware attack Dec. 25 that affected 1,210,668 patients and employees after hackers stole patient files. It's unclear which hospitals and health systems were affiliated with the attack.
- Netagin noticed an unauthorized party gained access to its computer system in late September 2020. Netgain paid an undisclosed amount in ransom to the cyberattackers in exchange for their promise that they would delete all copies of the data. At least 934,966 patients were affected at eight healthcare organizations.
- Elekta's data breach on its cancer software affected 170 hospitals and health systems. With the number of known victims at nine hospitals and health systems, there are at least 441,785 patients affected.