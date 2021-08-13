17,000 Catholic Health patients added to those affected by CaptureRx ransomware attack

Catholic Health Systems is among 22 hospitals and healthcare providers that have been affected by the CaptureRx ransomware attack exposing patient data. The Buffalo, N.Y., health system added 17,002 patients to the list of millions of patients whose protected health information has been exposed.

CaptureRx, a San Antonio-based health IT company that helps hospitals manage their 340B drug programs, reported unusual activity in some of its files from Feb. 6 to March 30. Compromised files contained patient records with protected health information, including names, birthdates and prescription details. CaptureRx notified hospitals of the attack in April.

CaptureRx reported that there are 2,420,141 known victims affected by the breach.

Here are the 21 other hospitals and healthcare providers that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected:

NYC Health + Hospitals: 43,737

Mount St. Mary's Hospital (Lewiston, N.Y.) and Sisters of Charity Hospital (Buffalo, N.Y.), affiliates of Catholic Health: 17,002

Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, an affiliate of Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): 17,000+

Trinity Twin City Hospital (Dennison, Ohio): 9,500+

Jones Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.): 8,962

Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.): 8,100

UPMC Cole (Coudersport, Pa.) and UPMC Wellsboro (Pa.): 7,400

Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City, Mich.): 5,807

Brownsville Community Health Center, an affiliate of New Horizon Medical Center: 4,258

Massena (N.Y.) Hospital: 1,897

Lourdes Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): 1,745

Ascension Standish (Mich.) Hospital: 1,705

Adirondack Health (Saranac Lake, N.Y.): 800+

Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): 600

Bayhealth (Dover, Del.): 565

MetroHealth System (Cleveland): Unknown

Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital (Aberdeen, Wash.): Unknown

Marshall Medical Center (Placerville, Calif.): Unknown

Penobscot Community Health Care (Bangor, Maine): Unknown

Walmart: Unknown