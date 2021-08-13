17,000 Catholic Health patients added to those affected by CaptureRx ransomware attack

Catholic Health Systems is among 22 hospitals and healthcare providers that have been affected by the CaptureRx ransomware attack exposing patient data. The Buffalo, N.Y., health system added 17,002 patients to the list of millions of patients whose protected health information has been exposed.
CaptureRx, a San Antonio-based health IT company that helps hospitals manage their 340B drug programs, reported unusual activity in some of its files from Feb. 6 to March 30. Compromised files contained patient records with protected health information, including names, birthdates and prescription details. CaptureRx notified hospitals of the attack in April.
CaptureRx reported that there are 2,420,141 known victims affected by the breach.
Here are the 21 other hospitals and healthcare providers that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected:
NYC Health + Hospitals: 43,737
Mount St. Mary's Hospital (Lewiston, N.Y.) and Sisters of Charity Hospital (Buffalo, N.Y.), affiliates of Catholic Health: 17,002
Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, an affiliate of Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): 17,000+
Trinity Twin City Hospital (Dennison, Ohio): 9,500+
Jones Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.): 8,962
Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.): 8,100
UPMC Cole (Coudersport, Pa.) and UPMC Wellsboro (Pa.): 7,400
Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City, Mich.): 5,807
Brownsville Community Health Center, an affiliate of New Horizon Medical Center: 4,258
Massena (N.Y.) Hospital: 1,897
Lourdes Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): 1,745
Ascension Standish (Mich.) Hospital: 1,705
Adirondack Health (Saranac Lake, N.Y.): 800+
Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): 600
MetroHealth System (Cleveland): Unknown
Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital (Aberdeen, Wash.): Unknown
Marshall Medical Center (Placerville, Calif.): Unknown
Penobscot Community Health Care (Bangor, Maine): Unknown
Walmart: Unknown