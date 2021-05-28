SAC Health System, CareSouth Carolina patients bring Netgain ransomware victims to 820,000: 7 hospitals, healthcare providers affected

Hartsville-based CareSouth Carolina and San Bernardino, Calif.-based SAC Health System have been added to the tally of healthcare providers that were affected by a data breach on tech services vendor Netgain Technology.

In late September 2020, an unauthorized party gained access to Netgain's computer system. Between October and December, the unauthorized party stole files from Netgain's systems. Netgain paid an undisclosed amount in ransom to the cyberattackers in exchange for their promise that they would delete all copies of the data.

A list of hospitals and healthcare providers that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected, according to HHS' data breach portal:

Health Center Partners of Southern California: 293,516

MultiCare (Tacoma, Wash.): 210,000

Apple Valley (Minn.) Clinic, part of Minneapolis-based Allina Health: 157,939

CareSouth Carolina (Hartsville): 76,035

Neighborhood Healthcare (Escondido, Calif.): 45,200

SAC Health System (San Bernardino, Calif.): 28,128

The Ramsey County, Minn., government's Family Health Division: 8,700