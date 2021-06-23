500,000 patient files potentially stolen in ransomware attack on Iowa clinics

Marshalltown, Iowa-based Wolfe Eye Clinic began notifying 500,000 patients that their data was exposed in a ransomware attack on the chain's 40 locations across the state.

On Feb. 8, hackers launched a ransomware attack, but the clinic did not pay the hackers. The clinic moved swiftly to start an investigation with the help of independent IT forensic investigators. The clinic did not realize the full scope of the attacks until May 28, according to a June 22 news release.

The forensic investigation concluded June 8. The investigation determined that the files may have been stolen and that roughly 500,000 patients were affected, the Associated Press reported.

Potentially exposed patient data includes names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers and protected health information.