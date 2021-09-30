12 healthcare employee wrongdoing, ransomware and phishing incidents this month

Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on during September.

An administrative officer at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, D.C., is under investigation for tweeting details of a veteran's surgery and mocking the procedure as a waste of taxpayer money



A cyberattack on Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center caused a systemwide IT outage



Carleton-based Family Medical Center of Michigan paid hackers the $30,000 demand to unlock its files.



A Mankato (Minn.) Clinic employee exposed 535 patients' protected health information by mistakenly emailing the data to an external email account.



A ransomware attack on Berlin, N.H.-based Coos County Family Health Services caused a phone and IT outage that forced some of its clinics to shut down.



Ransomware group Hive recently stole patients' information from Sikeston-based Missouri Delta Medical Center and posted the data online.



Austin (Texas) Cancer Centers began notifying 36,503 patients of a data breach that forced it to shut down its IT networks.



Jackson Health System in Miami, Fla., is investigating a nurse who allegedly posted photos mocking a neonatal intensive care unit patient on social media.



Ransomware group Vice Society has leaked Los Angeles-based Barlow Respiratory Hospital patients' data onto the dark web after an August attack.



The California Department of State Hospitals began notifying 1,738 patients that their personal health information was exposed by an employee who inappropriately provided it to the U.S. Eastern District of California Court for three years.



Waterville, Maine-based HealthReach Community Health Centers began notifying 116,898 patients that their personal health and financial data may have been exposed after an employee at a third-party data storage facility improperly disposed of hard drives containing patients' data



Queen Creek, Ariz.-based Desert Wells Family Medicine began notifying 35,000 patients that their EHR data was compromised by a ransomware attack.