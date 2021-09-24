Ransomware attack shuts down New Hampshire clinics: 3 details

Listen
A ransomware attack on Berlin, N.H.-based Coos County Family Health Services caused an IT outage and forced some of its clinics to shut down, according to a Sept. 23 Conway Daily Sun report.
Three details:
- Ken Gordon, Coos County Family Health Services CEO, said the attacks affected all of its systems, such as phone, computer and email.
- The attack occurred either Sept. 18 or Sept. 19. Mr. Gordon said the clinics noticed Sept. 20 that the systems were running with abnormalities. They soon determined that the entire system had been compromised. The clinics were forced to shut down services to prevent further activity on the IT networks, the publication reported.
- On Sept. 23, phone services were partially restored. The organization has been able to reopen all of its clinics after some closed after the attack, but its IT systems are still experiencing outages, according to the report.