Cyberattack on Indiana hospital forces IT system shutdown

A Sept. 29 cyberattack on Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center caused a systemwide IT outage.
Four details:
- The hospital discovered the attack had affected its operations, and it suspended all of its IT applications to curb risks, according to a hospital news release.
- The hospital said it was working with third-party security experts to restore operations and was notifying police.
- The hospital stated that most of its services are unaffected, and patients should arrive for scheduled services and appointments unless otherwise contacted.
- The hospital said it would release more details as they become available.