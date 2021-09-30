Cyberattack on Indiana hospital forces IT system shutdown

A Sept. 29 cyberattack on Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center caused a systemwide IT outage.

Four details: 

  1. The hospital discovered the attack had affected its operations, and it suspended all of its IT applications to curb risks, according to a hospital news release.

  2. The hospital said it was working with third-party security experts to restore operations and was notifying police. 

  3. The hospital stated that most of its services are unaffected, and patients should arrive for scheduled services and appointments unless otherwise contacted.

  4. The hospital said it would release more details as they become available.

