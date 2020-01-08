UnityPoint leads funding for medical transportation platform

Kaizen Health, a startup helping healthcare providers schedule non-emergency medical transportation for patients, announced on Jan. 8 the close of its Series B funding round, led by Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health's investment arm.

The Kaizen Health platform works with healthcare providers, payers and transportation companies to simplify the process of arranging patients' transportation to and from appointments. The platform also offers services to address other social determinants of health, such as food insecurity and social isolation.

Besides UnityPoint, the startup's health system partners include Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine, Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health and more.

The $100 million UnityPoint Health Ventures Innovation Fund launched in May 2019 with a goal of investing in early-stage digital health companies. Since then, the fund has expanded its portfolio to include Vida Diagnostics, RxRevu, Epharmix and Pathware. The amount invested in Kaizen Health was not disclosed.

