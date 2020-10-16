AnMed Health, Shannon Health ink partnerships with Cedar

Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health and San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Health recently teamed up with patient engagement and payment platform Cedar, according to an Oct. 15 news release.

Cedar, which partnered with revenue cycle management provider Waystar in September, offers a patient engagement and revenue cycle management tools on a single platform.

By implementing Cedar's platform directly with their existing Epic EHR systems, AnMed Health and Shannon Health will be able to engage with patients pre- and post-visit by giving them access to pre-visit pricing estimates and payment options as well as self-service check in.

AnMed Health is a 648-bed nonprofit health system home to more than 400 physicians; Shannon Health comprises more than 275 providers across 20 locations throughout Texas.

