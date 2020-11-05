4 hospitals offering bonuses amid COVID-19

Hospital and health system workers nationwide have been battling COVID-19 from the front lines during the pandemic. To recognize these workers, organizations have offered bonus payments in October and November.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, but one compiled by the Becker's Hospital Review editorial team.

1. Columbus-based OhioHealth is giving 23,270 employees bonuses. Full-time and part-time nonmanagement employees who worked the required number of hours between March and June 30 received the payments.

2. Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health Care is giving employees bonuses ranging from $125 to $500. About 60 executives and chairs of medical departments are excluded.

3. Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, N.D., is giving employees a second round of bonuses. The bonuses are $1,000 for full-time employees and $250 to $500 for part-time employees.

4. Employees at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, N.J., received "hero pay" bonuses. Employees received up to $1,500.

