North Dakota hospital to issue 2nd round of employee bonuses

Heart of America Medical Center will issue employees another round of bonuses, approved Oct. 19 by the Rugby, N.D.-based hospital's board of trustees.

The "Hero Pay" will provide all full-time employees with a $1,000 bonus, and part-time employees with a $250 to $500 bonus. It represents the hospital's second round of employee bonuses. The first round gave $500 to full-time employees and $250 to part-time employees.

The hospital said the decision was supported by its CEO, Erik Christenson. In a press release shared with Becker's, he said, "I would like to express heartfelt thankfulness to our staff that have gone above and beyond during this very trying time."

The funds for the bonuses come from the CARES Act, Darcie Rose, executive assistant and marketing coordinator for Heart of America Medical Center, told Becker's.

